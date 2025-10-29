Unternehmensverzeichnis
McKinsey
McKinsey Cybersicherheitsanalyst Gehälter

Das mittlere Cybersicherheitsanalyst-Vergütungspaket bei McKinsey beläuft sich auf $140K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
McKinsey
Senior Analyst
Washington, DC
Gesamt pro Jahr
$140K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$140K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Cybersicherheitsanalyst bei McKinsey liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $218,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei McKinsey für die Position Cybersicherheitsanalyst beträgt $140,000.

