Die Produktmanager-Vergütung in United States bei McKinsey reicht von $205K pro year für Product Manager bis $238K pro year für Principal. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $217K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Product Manager
$205K
$184K
$3.7K
$16.9K
Senior Product Manager
$229K
$202K
$0
$27K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
