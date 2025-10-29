Die Unternehmensberater-Vergütung in United States bei McKinsey reicht von $121K pro year für Business Analyst bis $388K pro year für Partner. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $245K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Business Analyst
$121K
$110K
$0
$10.9K
Senior Business Analyst
$166K
$151K
$0
$15.2K
Associate
$213K
$199K
$0
$14.3K
Senior Associate
$225K
$204K
$0
$20.4K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
