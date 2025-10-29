Die Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütung in United States bei McKinsey reicht von $152K pro year für Data Scientist bis $248K pro year für Principal. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $170K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Data Scientist
$152K
$146K
$0
$6.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$208K
$191K
$0
$17.3K
Associate
$194K
$167K
$8K
$19.1K
Senior Associate
$200K
$184K
$0
$16K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
