Die Unternehmensanalyst-Vergütung in United States bei McKinsey reicht von $124K pro year für Business Analyst bis $250K pro year für Engagement Manager. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $134K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Business Analyst
$124K
$116K
$0
$8.4K
Senior Business Analyst
$176K
$153K
$0
$23.2K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
