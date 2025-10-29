Unternehmensverzeichnis
McKinsey
McKinsey Unternehmensanalyst Gehälter

Die Unternehmensanalyst-Vergütung in United States bei McKinsey reicht von $124K pro year für Business Analyst bis $250K pro year für Engagement Manager. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $134K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McKinseys Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/29/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Business Analyst
$124K
$116K
$0
$8.4K
Senior Business Analyst
$176K
$153K
$0
$23.2K
Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Associate
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei McKinsey?

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Unternehmensanalyst bei McKinsey in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $250,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei McKinsey für die Position Unternehmensanalyst in United States beträgt $127,000.

