Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
Das mittlere UX-Forscher-Vergütungspaket in United States bei McGraw Hill beläuft sich auf $100K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für McGraw Hills Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
McGraw Hill
UX Researcher
Irvine, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$100K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
$95K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$5K
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei McGraw Hill?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen UX-Forscher bei McGraw Hill in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $121,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei McGraw Hill für die Position UX-Forscher in United States beträgt $95,000.

