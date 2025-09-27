Unternehmensverzeichnis
Mavenir
Mavenir Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in India bei Mavenir beläuft sich auf ₹1.87M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Mavenirs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Mavenir
Senior Software Engineer
Gurgaon, HR, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹1.87M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
₹1.87M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Mavenir?

₹13.95M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Mavenir in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹2,413,850. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Mavenir für die Position Software-Ingenieur in India beträgt ₹1,866,043.

