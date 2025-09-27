Unternehmensverzeichnis
ManTech
ManTech Datenwissenschaftler Gehälter

Das mittlere Datenwissenschaftler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei ManTech beläuft sich auf $148K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für ManTechs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 9/27/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
ManTech
Senior Data Scientist
Washington, DC
Gesamt pro Jahr
$148K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$148K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei ManTech?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Datenwissenschaftler bei ManTech in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $240,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ManTech für die Position Datenwissenschaftler in United States beträgt $148,000.

