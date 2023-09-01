Unternehmensverzeichnis
ManoMano
ManoMano Gehälter

ManoManos Gehaltsbereich reicht von $64,243 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Software-Ingenieur am unteren Ende bis $142,517 für einen Data-Science-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von ManoMano. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/26/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Median $64.2K
Datenwissenschaftler
Median $87.5K
Produktdesigner
Median $67.1K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Data-Science-Manager
$143K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei ManoMano ist Data-Science-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $142,517. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei ManoMano beträgt $77,284.

Weitere Ressourcen

