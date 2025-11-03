Unternehmensverzeichnis
MacPaw
MacPaw Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Ukraine bei MacPaw beläuft sich auf UAH 2.37M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für MacPaws Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
MacPaw
Software Engineer
Kyiv, KC, Ukraine
Gesamt pro Jahr
UAH 2.37M
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
UAH 2.37M
Stock (/yr)
UAH 0
Bonus
UAH 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei MacPaw?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei MacPaw in Ukraine liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von UAH 3,373,102. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei MacPaw für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Ukraine beträgt UAH 2,366,206.

