MACOM Produktdesigner Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktdesigner-Vergütungspaket in United States bei MACOM beläuft sich auf $290K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für MACOMs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Median-Paket
MACOM
Product Designer
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$290K
Stufe
Principle
Grundgehalt
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$100K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
5 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
7 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei MACOM?
+$58K
+$89K
+$20K
+$35K
+$22K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktdesigner bei MACOM in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $310,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei MACOM für die Position Produktdesigner in United States beträgt $290,000.

