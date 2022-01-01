Unternehmensverzeichnis
M1 Finance
M1 Finance Gehälter

M1 Finances Gehaltsbereich reicht von $50,250 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Marketing-Operations am unteren Ende bis $175,875 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von M1 Finance. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/9/2025

$160K

Software-Ingenieur
Median $165K
Kundenservice
$62.7K
Marketing
$127K

Marketing-Operations
$50.3K
Produktdesigner
$119K
Produktmanager
$169K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$176K
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei M1 Finance unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)

FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei M1 Finance ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $175,875. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei M1 Finance beträgt $126,630.

