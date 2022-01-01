M1 Finance Gehälter

M1 Finances Gehaltsbereich reicht von $50,250 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Marketing-Operations am unteren Ende bis $175,875 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von M1 Finance. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/9/2025
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei M1 Finance unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
