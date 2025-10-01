Unternehmensverzeichnis
Luxoft
Luxoft Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area bei Luxoft reicht von PLN 144K pro year für L2 bis PLN 265K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf PLN 168K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
PLN 144K
PLN 144K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
PLN 222K
PLN 222K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
PLN 265K
PLN 265K
PLN 0
PLN 0
PLN 600K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Luxoft?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Luxoft in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von PLN 265,712. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Luxoft für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area beträgt PLN 194,012.

