Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area bei Luxoft reicht von PLN 144K pro year für L2 bis PLN 265K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Wroclaw Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf PLN 168K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 144K
PLN 144K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 222K
PLN 222K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 265K
PLN 265K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***