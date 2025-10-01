Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Warsaw Metropolitan Area bei Luxoft reicht von PLN 125K pro year für L2 bis PLN 329K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Warsaw Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf PLN 236K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 125K
PLN 125K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 267K
PLN 267K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 329K
PLN 329K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
