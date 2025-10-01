Unternehmensverzeichnis
Luxoft
Luxoft Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in United States

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Luxoft reicht von $92.5K pro year für L1 bis $107K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $120K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
$92.5K
$82.5K
$10K
$0
L2
Regular Software Engineer
$114K
$101K
$13.3K
$0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
$132K
$132K
$0
$111
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Luxoft?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Luxoft in United States sits at a yearly total compensation of $144,000. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Luxoft for the Software-Ingenieur role in United States is $110,000.

