Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Luxoft reicht von $92.5K pro year für L1 bis $107K pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $120K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$92.5K
$82.5K
$10K
$0
L2
$114K
$101K
$13.3K
$0
L3
$120K
$120K
$0
$0
L4
$132K
$132K
$0
$111
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***