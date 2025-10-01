Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Ukraine bei Luxoft reicht von UAH 1.41M pro year für L2 bis UAH 3.16M pro year für L5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Ukraine beläuft sich auf UAH 1.77M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
UAH --
L2
UAH 1.41M
UAH 1.41M
UAH 0
UAH 5.9K
L3
UAH 2.18M
UAH 2.18M
UAH 0
UAH 0
L4
UAH 3.12M
UAH 3.12M
UAH 0
UAH 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
