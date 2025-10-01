Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Sofia City Province bei Luxoft reicht von BGN 105K pro year für L3 bis BGN 114K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Sofia City Province beläuft sich auf BGN 101K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L2
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
BGN --
L3
BGN 105K
BGN 105K
BGN 0
BGN 0
L4
BGN 114K
BGN 114K
BGN 0
BGN 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
