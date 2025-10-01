Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Serbia bei Luxoft reicht von $46.8K pro year für L2 bis $48.1K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Serbia beläuft sich auf $57K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$46.8K
$46K
$0
$818
L3
$56.5K
$56.5K
$0
$0
L4
$48.1K
$48.1K
$0
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
