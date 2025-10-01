Unternehmensverzeichnis
Luxoft
Luxoft Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Munich Metro Region

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Munich Metro Region bei Luxoft reicht von €56.5K pro year für L2 bis €68.5K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Munich Metro Region beläuft sich auf €69.9K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
Junior Software Engineer(Einstiegslevel)
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
Regular Software Engineer
€56.5K
€56.5K
€0
€0
L3
Senior Software Engineer
€68.5K
€68.5K
€0
€0
L4
Lead Software Engineer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Praktikumsgehälter

Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Luxoft?

Enthaltene Titel

Backend-Softwareentwickler

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Luxoft in Munich Metro Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €92,067. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Luxoft für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Munich Metro Region beträgt €66,806.

Weitere Ressourcen