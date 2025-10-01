Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Mexico bei Luxoft reicht von MX$30.1K pro year für L1 bis MX$62K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Mexico beläuft sich auf MX$53.9K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
MX$30.1K
MX$29.7K
MX$0
MX$406
L2
MX$42.8K
MX$41.2K
MX$0
MX$1.6K
L3
MX$54.9K
MX$53.9K
MX$0
MX$966
L4
MX$62K
MX$62K
MX$0
MX$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
