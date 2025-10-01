Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Krakow Metropolitan Area bei Luxoft reicht von PLN 167K pro year für L2 bis PLN 250K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Krakow Metropolitan Area beläuft sich auf PLN 221K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
PLN --
L2
PLN 167K
PLN 167K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L3
PLN 241K
PLN 241K
PLN 0
PLN 0
L4
PLN 250K
PLN 250K
PLN 0
PLN 0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***