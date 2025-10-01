Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in India bei Luxoft reicht von ₹1.36M pro year für L2 bis ₹2.63M pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in India beläuft sich auf ₹2.25M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2
₹1.36M
₹1.36M
₹0
₹0
L3
₹2.63M
₹2.63M
₹0
₹0
L4
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
