Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Germany bei Luxoft reicht von €64.3K pro year für L2 bis €86.5K pro year für L4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Germany beläuft sich auf €75.1K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€64.3K
€64.3K
€0
€0
L3
€71.4K
€71.4K
€0
€0
L4
€86.5K
€86.5K
€0
€0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
