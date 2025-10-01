Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Egypt bei Luxoft beträgt EGP 1.23M pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Egypt beläuft sich auf EGP 1.23M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
L2
EGP 1.23M
EGP 1.2M
EGP 0
EGP 28.7K
L3
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
L4
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
EGP --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
