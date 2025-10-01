Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in Canada bei Luxoft reicht von CA$94.7K pro year für L2 bis CA$109K pro year für L3. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Canada beläuft sich auf CA$95.7K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$94.7K
CA$94.7K
CA$0
CA$0
L3
CA$109K
CA$109K
CA$0
CA$0
L4
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
