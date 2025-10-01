Die Produktdesigner-Vergütung in Berlin Metropolitan Region bei Luxoft beträgt €49.9K pro year für L2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Berlin Metropolitan Region beläuft sich auf €52.4K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luxofts Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
L1
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
€49.9K
€49.9K
€0
€0
L3
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
