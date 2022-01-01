Unternehmensverzeichnis
Lutron Electronics
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen

Lutron Electronics Gehälter

Lutron Electronicss Gehaltsbereich reicht von $59,292 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Vertrieb am unteren Ende bis $130,650 für einen Produktdesigner am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Lutron Electronics. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/9/2025

$160K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Software-Ingenieur
Median $107K

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

Business-Analyst
$117K
Datenwissenschaftler
$116K

How has AI impacted you at work?

I see more and more talk about how AI will change the way we work, or how AI will replace more and more people in the coming years, and I'm curious to see what impact AI has actually had in your day-to-day.

I'll go first: AI has marginally improved my ability to solve problems at work because it helps me debug code, but only after I give it a ton of context. Usually, ha...

45 18
45 18
Elektroingenieur
$91.8K
Hardware-Ingenieur
$97.7K
Marketing
$59.7K
Maschinenbauingenieur
$112K
Produktdesigner
$131K
Vertrieb
$59.3K
Fehlt Ihre Berufsbezeichnung?

Suchen Sie nach allen Gehältern auf unserer Vergütungsseite oder fügen Sie Ihr Gehalt hinzu um die Seite freizuschalten.


FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Lutron Electronics ist Produktdesigner at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $130,650. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Lutron Electronics beträgt $106,500.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Lutron Electronics gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • SkySpecs
  • Cox Enterprises
  • Crestron
  • Molex
  • General Dynamics Mission Systems
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen