Luminance
Luminance Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in United Kingdom bei Luminance beläuft sich auf £69K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Luminances Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/3/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Luminance
Software Engineer
Cambridge, EN, United Kingdom
Gesamt pro Jahr
£69K
Stufe
Senior
Grundgehalt
£69K
Stock (/yr)
£0
Bonus
£0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Luminance?
Block logo
+£43.9K
Robinhood logo
+£67.4K
Stripe logo
+£15.1K
Datadog logo
+£26.5K
Verily logo
+£16.7K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Luminance in United Kingdom liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von £73,934. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Luminance für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United Kingdom beträgt £68,986.

