lululemon
lululemon Gehälter

lululemons Gehaltsbereich reicht von $39,800 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Vertrieb in Canada am unteren Ende bis $341,700 für einen Software-Engineering-Manager in United States am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von lululemon. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/26/2025

Software-Ingenieur
Associate Engineer I $96.8K
Engineer I $97.7K
Senior Engineer I $166K

Dateningenieur

Produktmanager
Median $108K
Projektmanager
Median $86.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Datenanalyst
Median $80.2K
Datenwissenschaftler
Median $82.2K
Lösungsarchitekt
Median $144K
Unternehmensanalyst
$89.6K
Data-Science-Manager
$180K
Finanzanalyst
$72K
Informationstechnologe (IT)
$80.3K
Marketing
$130K
Marketing-Operations
$60.5K
Produktdesigner
$101K
Programmmanager
$181K
Personalvermittler
$66.5K
Vertrieb
$39.8K
Software-Engineering-Manager
$342K
Technischer Programmmanager
$151K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei lululemon ist Software-Engineering-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $341,700. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei lululemon beträgt $97,234.

Weitere Ressourcen

