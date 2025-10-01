Unternehmensverzeichnis
luizalabs
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Greater Sao Paulo

luizalabs Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Sao Paulo

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Sao Paulo bei luizalabs beläuft sich auf R$151K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für luizalabss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
luizalabs
iOS Engineer
Sao Paulo, SP, Brazil
Gesamt pro Jahr
R$151K
Stufe
Senior iOS Engineer
Grundgehalt
R$151K
Stock (/yr)
R$0
Bonus
R$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei luizalabs?

R$880K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei luizalabs in Greater Sao Paulo liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von R$229,862. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei luizalabs für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Sao Paulo beträgt R$151,148.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für luizalabs gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Gojek Tech
  • Rappi
  • Bass Pro Shops
  • Grofers
  • Druva
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen