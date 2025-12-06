Unternehmensverzeichnis
Logitech
Logitech Software-Ingenieur Gehälter

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Logitech reicht von $107K pro year für I1 bis $277K pro year für I5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $245K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Logitechs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
I1
(Einstiegslevel)
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Logitech unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack Software-Entwickler

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Logitech in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $300,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Logitech für die Position Software-Ingenieur in United States beträgt $192,090.

Weitere Ressourcen

