Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Logitech reicht von $107K pro year für I1 bis $277K pro year für I5. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $245K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Logitechs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
I1
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Logitech unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
Enthaltene TitelNeuen Titel einreichen
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/logitech/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.