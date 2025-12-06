Die Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütung in Taiwan bei Logitech reicht von NT$1.68M pro year für I3 bis NT$2.48M pro year für I4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Taiwan beläuft sich auf NT$1.74M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Logitechs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Logitech unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
