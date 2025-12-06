Unternehmensverzeichnis
Die Maschinenbauingenieur-Vergütung in Taiwan bei Logitech reicht von NT$1.68M pro year für I3 bis NT$2.48M pro year für I4. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Taiwan beläuft sich auf NT$1.74M. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Logitechs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/6/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$54.7K
$48.4K
$1.3K
$5.1K
I4
$80.9K
$71.4K
$3.2K
$6.3K
Anzeigen 3 Weitere Stufen
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Vesting-Zeitplan

25%

JAHR 1

25%

JAHR 2

25%

JAHR 3

25%

JAHR 4

Aktienart
RSU

Bei Logitech unterliegen RSUs einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)

  • 25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)



FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Maschinenbauingenieur bei Logitech in Taiwan liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von NT$3,092,238. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Logitech für die Position Maschinenbauingenieur in Taiwan beträgt NT$2,102,334.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/logitech/salaries/mechanical-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.