Licious Backend-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in India

Das mittlere Backend-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in India bei Licious beläuft sich auf ₹4.68M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Liciouss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/8/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Licious
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹4.68M
Stufe
Software Development Engineer 3
Grundgehalt
₹4.56M
Stock (/yr)
₹122K
Bonus
₹0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
6 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Licious?

₹13.98M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen

Beitragen

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Backend-Softwareentwickler bei Licious in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹5,008,476. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Licious für die Position Backend-Softwareentwickler in India beträgt ₹4,643,116.

