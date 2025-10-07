Unternehmensverzeichnis
LG Ads Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in India

Das mittlere Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in India bei LG Ads beläuft sich auf ₹4.84M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für LG Adss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
LG Ads
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Gesamt pro Jahr
₹4.84M
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
₹4.54M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹303K
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei LG Ads?

₹13.98M

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei LG Ads in India liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von ₹6,536,340. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei LG Ads für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in India beträgt ₹5,180,077.

