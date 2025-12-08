Unternehmensverzeichnis
Lev
Lev Produktmanager Gehälter

Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Lev beläuft sich auf $320K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Levs Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 12/8/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Lev
Product Manager
New York, NY
Gesamt pro Jahr
$320K
Stufe
L7
Grundgehalt
$320K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0-1 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
11+ Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Lev?
Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Produktmanager bei Lev in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $320,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Lev für die Position Produktmanager in United States beträgt $320,000.

Weitere Ressourcen

