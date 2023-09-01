Unternehmensverzeichnis
Lenta
Lenta Gehälter

Lentas Gehaltsbereich reicht von $14,349 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Unternehmensanalyst in United States am unteren Ende bis $106,449 für einen Data-Science-Manager in Russia am oberen Ende. Levels.fyi sammelt anonyme und verifizierte Gehaltsdaten von aktuellen und ehemaligen Mitarbeitern von Lenta. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/26/2025

Unternehmensanalyst
$14.3K
Data-Science-Manager
$106K
Produktmanager
$32.6K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Software-Ingenieur
$99.2K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Lenta ist Data-Science-Manager at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $106,449. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Lenta beträgt $65,904.

Weitere Ressourcen

