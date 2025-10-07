Unternehmensverzeichnis
Lennar Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler Gehälter in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area

Das mittlere Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütungspaket in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area bei Lennar beläuft sich auf $100K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Lennars Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Lennar
Data Engineer
Miami, FL
Gesamt pro Jahr
$100K
Stufe
RCG
Grundgehalt
$90K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$10.3K
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
0 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Lennar?

$160K

FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler bei Lennar in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $100,250. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Lennar für die Position Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler in Miami-Ft. Lauderdale Area beträgt $100,250.

