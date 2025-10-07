Die Forschungswissenschaftler-Vergütung in Northern Virginia Washington DC bei Leidos beträgt $91.5K pro year für T2. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in Northern Virginia Washington DC beläuft sich auf $94K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Leidoss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
T1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T2
$91.5K
$91.5K
$0
$0
T3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
