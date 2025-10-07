Die Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler-Vergütung in United States bei Leidos reicht von $84.4K pro year für T1 bis $233K pro year für T6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $98K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Leidoss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/7/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
T1
$84.4K
$83.7K
$86
$621
T2
$97.1K
$96.7K
$350
$0
T3
$108K
$108K
$0
$0
T4
$132K
$131K
$0
$1.7K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
