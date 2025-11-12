Unternehmensverzeichnis
Lead Bank
Lead Bank Backend Software-Entwickler Gehälter

Das mittlere Backend Software-Entwickler-Vergütungspaket in United States bei Lead Bank beläuft sich auf $193K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Lead Banks Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Lead Bank
Software Engineer
Sunnyvale, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$193K
Stufe
L4
Grundgehalt
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$7.8K
Bonus
$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
0 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Backend Software-Entwickler bei Lead Bank in United States liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $268,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Lead Bank für die Position Backend Software-Entwickler in United States beträgt $172,750.

