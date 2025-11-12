Die Full-Stack Software-Entwickler-Vergütung in United States bei Lattice reicht von $189K pro year für L3 bis $289K pro year für L6. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $170K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Lattices Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 11/12/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien ()
Bonus
L3
$189K
$175K
$14.4K
$0
L4
$204K
$172K
$32K
$0
L5
$254K
$214K
$40K
$0
L6
$289K
$223K
$65.5K
$0
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
|Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
JAHR 1
25%
JAHR 2
25%
JAHR 3
25%
JAHR 4
Bei Lattice unterliegen Options einem 4-jährigen Vesting-Zeitplan:
25% werden unverfallbar im 1st-JAHR (25.00% jährlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 2nd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 3rd-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
25% werden unverfallbar im 4th-JAHR (2.08% monatlich)
3 years post-termination exercise window.