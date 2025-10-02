Unternehmensverzeichnis
Latham & Watkins
Latham & Watkins Recht Gehälter in Greater Los Angeles Area

Das mittlere Recht-Vergütungspaket in Greater Los Angeles Area bei Latham & Watkins beläuft sich auf $265K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Latham & Watkinss Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Latham & Watkins
Associate
Los Angeles, CA
Gesamt pro Jahr
$265K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
$235K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$30K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Latham & Watkins?

$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Recht bei Latham & Watkins in Greater Los Angeles Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $447,000. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Latham & Watkins für die Position Recht in Greater Los Angeles Area beträgt $235,000.

