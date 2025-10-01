Unternehmensverzeichnis
Landmark Group
Das mittlere Produktmanager-Vergütungspaket in Greater Dubai Area bei Landmark Group beläuft sich auf AED 636K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Landmark Groups Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Landmark Group
Product Manager
Dubai, DU, United Arab Emirates
Gesamt pro Jahr
AED 636K
Stufe
-
Grundgehalt
AED 636K
Stock (/yr)
AED 0
Bonus
AED 0
Jahre im Unternehmen
3 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
12 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Landmark Group?

AED 588K

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Produktmanager at Landmark Group in Greater Dubai Area sits at a yearly total compensation of AED 736,007. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Landmark Group for the Produktmanager role in Greater Dubai Area is AED 666,995.

