Lamoda Business-Analyst Gehälter in Moscow Metro Area

Das mittlere Business-Analyst-Vergütungspaket in Moscow Metro Area bei Lamoda beläuft sich auf RUB 3.03M pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Lamodas Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Lamoda
Business Analyst
Moscow, MC, Russia
Gesamt pro Jahr
RUB 3.03M
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
RUB 2.8M
Stock (/yr)
RUB 0
Bonus
RUB 233K
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
5 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Lamoda?

RUB 13.36M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Business-Analyst at Lamoda in Moscow Metro Area sits at a yearly total compensation of RUB 7,801,600. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Lamoda for the Business-Analyst role in Moscow Metro Area is RUB 3,031,156.

