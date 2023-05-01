Unternehmensverzeichnis
Lambda
Lambda Gehälter

Lambdas Gehaltsbereich reicht von $119,400 Gesamtvergütung pro Jahr für einen Marketing-Operations am unteren Ende bis $301,500 für einen Vertrieb am oberen Ende.

Software-Ingenieur
Median $270K
Marketing
$251K
Marketing-Operations
$119K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

Produktmanager
$245K
Vertrieb
$302K
Lösungsarchitekt
$231K
FAQ

Die bestbezahlte Position bei Lambda ist Vertrieb at the Common Range Average level mit einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von $301,500. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Lambda beträgt $248,010.

Weitere Ressourcen