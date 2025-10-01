Unternehmensverzeichnis
Lalamove
Lalamove Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Hong Kong Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Hong Kong Area bei Lalamove beläuft sich auf HK$334K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Lalamoves Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
Lalamove
Software Engineer
Hong Kong, HK, Hong Kong (SAR)
Gesamt pro Jahr
HK$334K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
HK$334K
Stock (/yr)
HK$0
Bonus
HK$0
Jahre im Unternehmen
1 Jahr
Jahre Erfahrung
1 Jahr
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Lalamove?

HK$1.25M

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Lalamove in Greater Hong Kong Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von HKHK$3,493,986. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Lalamove für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Hong Kong Area beträgt HKHK$2,412,249.

