La Poste
La Poste Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Greater Paris Area

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Greater Paris Area bei La Poste beläuft sich auf €54.5K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für La Postes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/2/2025

Median-Paket
La Poste
Software Engineer
Paris, IL, France
Gesamt pro Jahr
€54.5K
Stufe
L2
Grundgehalt
€52K
Stock (/yr)
€2.5K
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei La Poste?

€142K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei La Poste in Greater Paris Area liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €69,773. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei La Poste für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Greater Paris Area beträgt €51,985.

