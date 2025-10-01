Unternehmensverzeichnis
Kyte
Kyte Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Munich Metro Region

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Munich Metro Region bei Kyte beläuft sich auf €96.4K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kytes Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Kyte
Software Engineer
Munich, BY, Germany
Gesamt pro Jahr
€96.4K
Stufe
L3
Grundgehalt
€96.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2-4 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
2-4 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Kyte?

€142K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
FAQ

Das bestbezahlte Vergütungspaket für einen Software-Ingenieur bei Kyte in Munich Metro Region liegt bei einer jährlichen Gesamtvergütung von €110,581. Dies beinhaltet das Grundgehalt sowie mögliche Aktienentschädigungen und Boni.
Die mediane jährliche Gesamtvergütung bei Kyte für die Position Software-Ingenieur in Munich Metro Region beträgt €95,824.

Weitere Ressourcen