Kyndryl
Kyndryl Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in United States

Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Kyndryl reicht von $128K pro year für Band 6 bis $193K pro year für Band 9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $122K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kyndryls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Durchschnitt Vergütung nach Stufe
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Band 6
(Einstiegslevel)
$128K
$127K
$0
$1.4K
Band 7
$119K
$117K
$1K
$1.3K
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$333
Band 9
$193K
$187K
$1.3K
$5K
$160K

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Kyndryl?

Enthaltene Titel

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

A legmagasabban fizető fizetési csomag egy Software-Ingenieur pozícióra a Kyndryl cégnél in United States évi $223,000 teljes kompenzáció. Ez magában foglalja az alapfizetést, valamint a lehetséges részvénykompenzációt és bónuszokat.
A Kyndryl cégnél a Software-Ingenieur szerepkörre in United States jelentett medián éves teljes kompenzáció $121,000.

