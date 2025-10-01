Die Software-Ingenieur-Vergütung in United States bei Kyndryl reicht von $128K pro year für Band 6 bis $193K pro year für Band 9. Das mittlere yearliche Vergütungspaket in United States beläuft sich auf $122K. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kyndryls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025
Stufenbezeichnung
Gesamt
Grundgehalt
Aktien
Bonus
Band 6
$128K
$127K
$0
$1.4K
Band 7
$119K
$117K
$1K
$1.3K
Band 8
$121K
$121K
$0
$333
Band 9
$193K
$187K
$1.3K
$5K
Unternehmen
Hierarchieebene
Jahre Berufserfahrung
Gesamtvergütung
