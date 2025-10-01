Unternehmensverzeichnis
Kyndryl
Arbeiten Sie hier? Beanspruchen Sie Ihr Unternehmen
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Gehälter
  • Software-Ingenieur

  • Alle Software-Ingenieur-Gehälter

  • Spain

Kyndryl Software-Ingenieur Gehälter in Spain

Das mittlere Software-Ingenieur-Vergütungspaket in Spain bei Kyndryl beläuft sich auf €37.2K pro year. Sehen Sie sich die Aufschlüsselung von Grundgehalt, Aktien und Bonus für Kyndryls Gesamtvergütungspakete an. Zuletzt aktualisiert: 10/1/2025

Median-Paket
company icon
Kyndryl
Site Reliability Engineer
Barcelona, CT, Spain
Gesamt pro Jahr
€37.2K
Stufe
L1
Grundgehalt
€37.2K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€0
Jahre im Unternehmen
2 Jahre
Jahre Erfahrung
3 Jahre
Was sind die Karrierestufen bei Kyndryl?

€142K

Bezahlt werden, nicht ausgenutzt

Wir haben tausende Angebote verhandelt und erreichen regelmäßig 30.000€+ (manchmal 300.000€+) Gehaltserhöhungen. Lassen Sie Ihr Gehalt verhandeln oder Ihren Lebenslauf überprüfen von echten Experten - Recruitern, die das täglich machen.

Neueste Gehaltsangaben
HinzufügenVergütung hinzufügenVergütung hinzufügen

Unternehmen

Standort | Datum

Hierarchieebene

Tag

Jahre Berufserfahrung

Gesamt / Im Unternehmen

Gesamtvergütung

Grundgehalt | Aktien (jährl.) | Bonus
Keine Gehälter gefunden
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Daten exportierenOffene Stellen anzeigen
Praktikumsgehälter

Beitragen

Erhalten Sie verifizierte Gehälter in Ihrem Posteingang

Abonnieren Sie verifizierte Software-Ingenieur Angebote.Sie erhalten die Aufschlüsselung der Vergütungsdetails per E-Mail. Mehr erfahren

Diese Website ist durch reCAPTCHA und die Google Datenschutzrichtlinie und Nutzungsbedingungen geschützt.

Enthaltene Titel

Neuen Titel einreichen

Full-Stack-Softwareentwickler

FAQ

The highest paying salary package reported for a Software-Ingenieur at Kyndryl in Spain sits at a yearly total compensation of €57,045. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Kyndryl for the Software-Ingenieur role in Spain is €37,212.

Empfohlene Stellenangebote

    Keine empfohlenen Stellenangebote für Kyndryl gefunden

Ähnliche Unternehmen

  • Goldman Sachs
  • HPE
  • Cornerstone OnDemand
  • MoneyGram International
  • Primerica
  • Alle Unternehmen anzeigen ➜

Weitere Ressourcen